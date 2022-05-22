One Seriously Injured In Crash Near Wyandanch Intersection

Police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured near a Long Island intersection.

It happened Saturday May 21 at about 1:30 p.m. in Wyandanch.

A 19-year from Wyandanch was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Mount Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto Lake Drive and struck a crossing pedestrian, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, a 74-year-old Wyandanch man, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured and was ticketed for driving with a suspended license, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

