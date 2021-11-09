One Killed, Two Hospitalized After Crash On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in East Garden City.

A 54-year-old female driver of a red SUV was struck by a tow truck flatbed driven by a 57-year-old man, in front of 877 Stewart Ave., Nassau County Police said.

The collision then caused the tow truck flatbed to strike a white van, according to police.

The woman driving the red SUV and a 16-year-old male passenger were both transported to a local hospital.

As a result of the collision, the operator of the white van was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

