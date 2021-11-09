Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Bank Robber Makes Off With Cash, Eludes Capture
Police & Fire

One Killed, Two Hospitalized After Crash On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area where the crash happened Stewart Avenue.
The area where the crash happened Stewart Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in East Garden City.

A 54-year-old female driver of a red SUV was struck by a tow truck flatbed driven by a 57-year-old man, in front of 877 Stewart Ave., Nassau County Police said.

The collision then caused the tow truck flatbed to strike a white van, according to police.

The woman driving the red SUV and a 16-year-old male passenger were both transported to a local hospital.

As a result of the collision, the operator of the white van was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.