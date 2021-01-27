Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suffolk Man Nabbed For Multiple Crimes, Including Robbery, Grand Larceny
Police & Fire

One Killed, One Critically Injured In Crash On Residential Long Island Street

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Carman Avenue and Lake Lane in Westbury.
Carman Avenue and Lake Lane in Westbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An investigation is underway after a fatal overnight motor-vehicle crash on a residential Long Island street.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 in Westbury.

A 27-year-old man was operating his 2018 Honda Accord northbound on Carman Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole near Lake Lane, Nassau County Police said. 

Officers responded to the scene and the driver was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic. 

A male passenger, also age 27, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.