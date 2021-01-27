One Killed, One Critically Injured In Crash On Residential Long Island Street

An investigation is underway after a fatal overnight motor-vehicle crash on a residential Long Island street.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 in Westbury.

A 27-year-old man was operating his 2018 Honda Accord northbound on Carman Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole near Lake Lane, Nassau County Police said.

Officers responded to the scene and the driver was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic.

A male passenger, also age 27, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

