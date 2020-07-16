Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

One Killed In Two-Vehicle Meadowbrook State Parkway Crash

Joe Lombardi
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway. Photo Credit: File

It happened on the southbound side just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, in the area of Bay Parkway, in Hempstead, state police said.

Frank Orticelle, 65, of Uniondale, was driving a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle when he struck the back of a 2013 Honda and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police. 

Orticelle was transported to Nassau University Medical where he succumbed to his injuries.

