One Killed In Two-Vehicle Meadowbrook State Parkway Crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway.

It happened on the southbound side just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, in the area of Bay Parkway, in Hempstead, state police said.

Frank Orticelle, 65, of Uniondale, was driving a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle when he struck the back of a 2013 Honda and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.

Orticelle was transported to Nassau University Medical where he succumbed to his injuries.

