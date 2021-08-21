One Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 11:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 in New Hyde Park.

A 41-year-old man driving a Yamaha motorcycle was headed southbound on New Hyde Park Road when he collided with a Toyota RAV4, Nassau County Police said.

The driver of the RAV4, an 18-years-old man, was turning left while heading northbound on the roadway, according to police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Medics, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4 did not report any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details, including the victim's identity, are being released at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.