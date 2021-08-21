Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Here's Where Hurricane Henri Should Bring Widespread Power Outages, Strongest Winds, Most Rain
Police & Fire

One Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police sirens
Police sirens Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 11:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 in New Hyde Park.

A 41-year-old man driving a Yamaha motorcycle was headed southbound on New Hyde Park Road when he collided with a Toyota RAV4, Nassau County Police said.

The driver of the RAV4, an 18-years-old man, was turning left while heading northbound on the roadway, according to police. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Medics, according to police. 

The driver of the Toyota RAV4 did not report any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details, including the victim's identity, are being released at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.