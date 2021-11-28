Contact Us
One Killed In Single-Vehicle Southern State Parkway Crash

Joe Lombardi
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 on the Southern State Parkway westbound near exit 22 in Hempstead when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole, state police said.

A passenger was taken to a local hospital and died of injuries sustained, said police.

Another passenger was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The driver and two passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, said police. 

The State Police is asking anyone with information or who witnessed the collision to call 631-756-3300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

