One Killed In Overnight Long Island Expressway Crash In Medford

One person was killed in an overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10 in Medford.

A man was walking across eastbound Long Island Expressway, between Exits 64 and 65, when he was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 58-year-old Yaphank man and then by a 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 53-year-old Medford man, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured.

The Jeep and the Honda were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-85652.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.