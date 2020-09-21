Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Killed In Northern State Parkway Crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle on the Northern State Parkway.

The crash occurred on the eastbound side in the area of Exit 35 in the town of Oyster Bay just before 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, state police said.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to state police.

The Northern State Parkway was closed for several hours during the accident investigation.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The collision is still under investigation and state police are asking anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

