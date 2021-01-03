One Killed In Four-Vehicle Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 in North Valley Stream in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Corona Avenue.

A 2004 Volvo SUV was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when the operator lost control of the vehicle and struck an occupied vehicle stopped at a traffic light, Nassau County Police said.

The Volvo continued southbound and struck two parked cars, the second of which was also occupied at the time, according to police.

The Volvo came to a stop against a brick wall.

The operator of the Volvo sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

There were no other injuries reported.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

