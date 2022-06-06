Contact Us
One Killed, Four Injured In Hauppauge Crash

Kathy Reakes
The site of the deadly crash.
The site of the deadly crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed and four injured in an early-morning crash on Long Island.

The crash took place in Hauppauge, around 1:35 a.m. Monday, June 6 on Route 347 and Brooksite Drive.

The person who died was a man, said the Suffolk County Police.

Westbound Route 347 in Hauppauge was closed, but has since reopened, police said.

Police have not yet released additional information, including the ID of the victim.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.