One Critically Hurt, Two Others Hospitalized After Long Island House Fire Breaks Out

Kathy Reakes
The home before the fire.
The home before the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Authorities are investigating a Long Island house fire that left one resident in critical condition and two others injured.

The blaze broke out around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Massapequa Park.

Responders arrived on Eastlake Avenue and discovered the home fully engulfed in flames, Nassau County Police said.

The Massapequa Fire Department extinguished the fire, and rescued a 58-year-old man from the basement, police said.

Police said the man was transported to a local area hospital and is in critical condition. 

Two other residents of the home were also transported to local area hospitals for smoke inhalation and are expected to recover. 

One firefighter was treated by medics at the scene for exhaustion. 

The Nassau County Fire Marshal is investigating.

