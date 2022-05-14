Officers Revive Holbrook Man Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest

A Long Island man has two police officers to thank for saving his life.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Suffolk County on Church Street in Holbrook Friday, May 13, with reports that an 81-year-old man had suffered cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive and without a pulse, police said.

That's when Fifth Precinct officers Marcin Pawezka and Nicholas Vezzi began administering CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Their efforts paid off and the man began breathing on his own, police said.

The officers continued performing CPR to maintain a pulse until medics from the Holbrook Fire Department arrived and took over.

The man was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was admitted for further treatment, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.