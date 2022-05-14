Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Unsettled Stretch Will See Strong Storm System With Damaging Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes
Police & Fire

Officers Revive Holbrook Man Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Two Suffolk County Police officers are being credited with saving a Holbrook man's life Friday, May 13.
Two Suffolk County Police officers are being credited with saving a Holbrook man's life Friday, May 13. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A Long Island man has two police officers to thank for saving his life.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Suffolk County on Church Street in Holbrook Friday, May 13, with reports that an 81-year-old man had suffered cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive and without a pulse, police said.

That's when Fifth Precinct officers Marcin Pawezka and Nicholas Vezzi began administering CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Their efforts paid off and the man began breathing on his own, police said.

The officers continued performing CPR to maintain a pulse until medics from the Holbrook Fire Department arrived and took over.

The man was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was admitted for further treatment, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.