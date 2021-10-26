Officers Provide Life-Saving Aid To 4-Year-Old Who Stopped Breathing In Suffolk County

Officers provided life-saving aid to a 4-year-old boy who had stopped breathing on Long Island.

Police responded to a report that a child was not breathing in Central Islip at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Upon arrival at a home on Spur Drive North, officers saw the child, who suffers from congenital central hypoventilation syndrome, turning blue.

SCPD said Officer Matthew Denicola began CPR and Officer Matthew Carrello assisted with the care. Officer Samantha Ventura, a fluent Spanish speaker, spoke with the child’s family in Spanish.

Authorities said members of the Exchange Ambulance of the Islips responded to take the child to the hospital.

SCPD Officer Makesi Oliver realized that the child had no pulse while in the ambulance, and he used an Automatic External Defibrillator on the child to regain his pulse.

Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

