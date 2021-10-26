Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Man Facing Charges For Drug Possession, Resisting Arrest, Police Say
Police & Fire

Officers Provide Life-Saving Aid To 4-Year-Old Who Stopped Breathing In Suffolk County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Spur Drive North in Central Islip.
Spur Drive North in Central Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officers provided life-saving aid to a 4-year-old boy who had stopped breathing on Long Island.

Police responded to a report that a child was not breathing in Central Islip at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Upon arrival at a home on Spur Drive North, officers saw the child, who suffers from congenital central hypoventilation syndrome, turning blue.

SCPD said Officer Matthew Denicola began CPR and Officer Matthew Carrello assisted with the care. Officer Samantha Ventura, a fluent Spanish speaker, spoke with the child’s family in Spanish.

Authorities said members of the Exchange Ambulance of the Islips responded to take the child to the hospital.

SCPD Officer Makesi Oliver realized that the child had no pulse while in the ambulance, and he used an Automatic External Defibrillator on the child to regain his pulse.

Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.