Officer Hospitalized After Struggle With LI Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Store Employee

A man is facing a host of charges after struggling with officers, one of whom was hospitalized, who responded to a report of an incident of sexual abuse at a Long Island store.

The disturbance call came from the Burlington Coat Factory located at 345 Rockaway Turnpike on Friday, Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in North Lawrence.

An investigation determined that Alfred Campbell, 30, of Far Rockaway, had inappropriately touched an employee, Nassau County Police said.

As officers attempted to arrest Campbell, he became combative and after a brief struggle, the officers were able to place him into custody.

During the struggle, Campbell suffered a bloody lip, police said. A Nassau County Police Medic was requested to evaluate him. While being transported to an area hospital, he became combative once again, according to police.

As the officers and medic attempted to restrain him, he kicked an officer in his throat, causing substantial pain and difficulty breathing, police said.

The officer was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Campbell has been charged with:

Second-degree assault,

Third-degree sexual abuse,

Forcible touching,

Resisting arrest,

Obstructing governmental administration

He was arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 28 in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.