Officer Hospitalized After Combative Shoplifter At Long Island CVS Fights Back, Police Say

Zak Failla
Abigail Foster
Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A police officer was injured on Long Island when a woman became combative following her arrest for alleged shoplifting at an area CVS, authorities announced.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to CVS on Merrick Road in Wantagh shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, where there was a report of a woman placing items into an empty shopping bag.

When approached by an employee, the woman - later identified as Abigail Foster, age 25, of Staten Island - became confrontational and proceeded to leave the store without making an attempt to pay for the items she stuffed in her bag.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found Foster coming out of a neighboring store, at which point she refused to comply with them and resisted when they attempted to place her into custody, kicking and spitting in their face.

Foster was ultimately placed into custody, police said, but remained uncooperative, combative, and refused to get into the police car.

 After being controlled, Foster allegedly later began to fight with officers at the 7th Precinct.

Police said that during the struggle at police headquarters, an officer suffered an injury resulting in substantial pain to his right shoulder and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Foster was charged with second-degree assault, petit larceny, and resisting arrest.

 She was arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at First District Court in Hempstead. 

