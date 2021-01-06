Off-Duty FDNY Employee, Good Samaritans Rescue Victim Of LI Crash In Burning Vehicle

An off-duty FDNY employee along with two Good Samaritans dragged a man from a burning vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Nassau County.

The crash took place around 2:53 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, in Woodbury, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 2012 Audi was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway when the driver, 34, lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a cement barrier wall, which launched the vehicle into the cement overpass for the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway, police said.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to catch fire. A witness, Dale Bartolomeo, of Huntington Station, who is an FDNY EMT and volunteer with the Huntington Manor Fire Department stopped and was the first to reach the unconscious driver.

With the assistance of two other Good Samaritans, they were able to remove the driver from the engulfed vehicle, police said.

Police personnel from the Highway Patrol Bureau, the Second Precinct, Emergency Services Unit, and Police Medics responded and were able to perform life-saving measures until the arrival of Nassau County Police Helicopter 4.

The injured man was airlifted in Helicopter 4 to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

