Not Kool: Group's TikTok 'Challenge' Damages Property At East Northport Home (Video)

Police are asking for help in identifying several people seen on video damaging property at a Long Island home in an effort to rack up views on social media.

According to Suffolk County Police, the group was seen jumping through a fence in East Northport on March 18 as part of TikTok’s “Kool-Aid Man Challenge,” named for the sugary beverage’s mascot who has a habit of smashing through walls and yelling his catchphrase, “Oh yeah!”

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

The incident came weeks after six suspects, ranging in age from 12 to 18, were arrested on criminal mischief charges after allegedly causing similar damage at homes in Centereach and Selden, according to police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

