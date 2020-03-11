Contact Us
New Video: Suspect In Burglary Of Long Island Church On Loose

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for stealing for a Long Island church. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police investigators on Long Island have released a new photo and video of a man who allegedly robbed a church over the weekend.

Nassau County Police detectives are investigating a burglary that took place overnight between Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 at the Greek Orthodox Church Cathedral of St. Paul in Hempstead.

Police said that an unknown man walked into the Cathedral Avenue church on the night of the burglary, removed a printer and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

In the released surveillance video, the man can be seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, light-colored pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

