Mount Sinai Man Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle South Setauket Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection that left one man seriously injured.

It happened around 2:25 p.m. Saturday, June 18 in South Setauket.

Stephen Napolitano, age 45, of Mount Sinai, was driving a 2017 Nissan van eastbound on Nesconset Highway when he struck a 2013 Ford truck that was stopped in eastbound traffic approximately 1,100 feet west of Wireless Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The collision pushed the Ford truck into the rear of a 2011 Ford Edge also stopped in traffic.

Napolitano was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

The driver of the Ford truck,a 17-year-old Setauket boy, and the driver of the Ford Edge, a 35-year-old Miller Place man, were not injured.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

