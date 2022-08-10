Mount Sinai Man Killed In Crash Between Car, Tow Truck

A Long Island man was killed after running into the back of a tow truck stopped in the roadway.

The crash took place in Coram around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Preston Pavlo, of Mount Sinai, was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima southbound on County Road 83 when his vehicle struck the rear of an unoccupied tow truck that was parked in the left lane just south of Mooney Pond Road, said the Suffolk County Police.

The tow truck was at the scene to remove a vehicle that was involved in a previous crash, police said.

Pavlo, age 83, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the police at 631-854-8652.

