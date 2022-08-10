Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 4 Nabbed In Million-Dollar Suffolk County Retail Theft Ring, DA Says
Police & Fire

Mount Sinai Man Killed In Crash Between Car, Tow Truck

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was killed after running into the back of a tow truck stopped in the roadway.

The crash took place in Coram around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Preston Pavlo, of Mount Sinai, was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima southbound on County Road 83 when his vehicle struck the rear of an unoccupied tow truck that was parked in the left lane just south of Mooney Pond Road, said the Suffolk County Police. 

The tow truck was at the scene to remove a vehicle that was involved in a previous crash, police said.

Pavlo, age 83, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the police at 631-854-8652.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.