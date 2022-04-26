Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In Parking Lot Of Bay Shore School

A man who crashed his motorcycle in the parking lot of a Long Island school Sunday, April 24, has died from his injuries, police said.

In a statement released Tuesday, April 26, Suffolk County Police said Victor Nigro, age 65, of Bay Shore, succumbed to his injuries.

Nigro was seriously injured when he lost control and wrecked his bike in the parking lot of Gardiner Manor Elementary School on Wohseepee Drive, police said.

He was taken to South Shore University Hospital with what were initially described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the SCPD Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

