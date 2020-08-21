Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Mother Left Young Children In SUV While Shopping At Long Island Stop & Shop, Police Say

Stop & Shop at Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale.
Stop & Shop at Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Long Island mother is facing charges after she allegedly left two of her young children unattended in her car while she went shopping at a supermarket, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to Stop & Shop at the Wheatley Plaza shopping center in Greenvale shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 after receiving reports of two children left in a car.

Upon arrival, the officers found a 6- and 4-year-old unattended in a Nissan Rogue in the parking lot.

The investigation led officers to their mother, Roslyn resident Emily Bonilla Ramirez, 31, who left the children in the car and went food shopping at Stop & Shop with a third child.

Ramirez was arrested without incident and the children were turned over to their father.

Following her arrest, Ramirez was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and released on a desk appearance ticket to appear in First District Court on Monday, Oct. 5.

