More Than $30K Raised To Send Body of Long Island Shooting Victim To Hometown In Mexico

More than $30,000 has been raised via GoFundMe to cover the send the body of a Long Island homicide victim back to his hometown in Huamuxtitlán, Guerrero in Mexico and to cover funeral costs.

Alexis Gonzalez Sanchez, 27, was found dead in a Nassau County parking lot at 445 Union Ave. in Westbury on Sunday, Aug. 16 by police who arrived at the scene after a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot there.

Police said that the location where the body was found was in close proximity to an area house party.

There is still an ongoing investigation into Gonzalez Sanchez's homicide, according to Nassau County Detective Lieutenant Richard Lebrun.

"His family and friends are hurting because they've not only lost a loved one, but they lost a wonderful support system and member of a larger community," said the victim's sister-in-law, Jeanette Ozelle González. "He was so fun, and outgoing, and incredibly kind to anyone he met. He had huge aspirations of becoming a designer and all of his friends admired his sense of style.

"He loved his family, and cared for his little nieces--his family was important to him."

Gonzalez Sanchez moved to Westbury in 1995, at 3 years old, and attended the Westbury School District until his high school graduation in 2010.

Gonzalez Sanchez's identity was released by police Thursday, Aug. 20.

"By naming him, and letting the world know who he was as a living man, he no longer becomes a statistic, a number, 'a man shot/found dead/shot to death,'" saidOzelle González. "He is Alexis, a victim of gun violence, an innocent life taken too soon, and a beloved person.

"By showing who he was, we create empathy and perhaps personify and humanize him beyond his life. We feel that this will help in growing the number of people invested in this crime and shine a light toward a path where we find who did this to Alexis and his family. He deserves justice. His family deserves justice."

As of 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 20, $31,505 has been raised for the Gonzalez Sanchez family on the GoFundMe page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.