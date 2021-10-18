Moped Operator Injured After Striking Tow Truck In Suffolk County, Police Say

A moped operator suffered serious injuries after crashing into a tow truck on Long Island.

The crash happened at about 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, in Wyandanch, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

A 25-year-old man was operating a 2004 Madami moped at a high rate of speed, traveling north in the southbound lanes of Straight Path near Levey Boulevard in Wyandanch, SCPD said.

Police said the moped struck a 2011 Hino tow truck, which was picking up a disabled vehicle.

The Wyandanch man who was operating the moped was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, SCPD said.

The 20-year-old tow truck driver was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 631-854-8152.

