Missing Southampton Kayaker Found Dead

A Long Island man who went missing on his kayak with his dog has been found dead.

John Jackman, age 55, of Southampton, was reported missing to police around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 after taking out his kayak with his dog.

According to Southampton Police, family and friends became concerned after Jackman's dog returned home, but he did not.

Southampton Town Police Patrol Units, Community Response Units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, Suffolk County Aviation Unit, and Southampton Fire Department responded to the area to search for Jackman, police said.

The Southampton Fire Department located Jackman and rushed him to Southampton Hospital where he died, police said.

