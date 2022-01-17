Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Storm Knocks Out Power On Long Island
Police & Fire

Missing Southampton Kayaker Found Dead

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A Long Island man who went missing on his kayak with his dog has been found dead.

John Jackman, age 55, of Southampton, was reported missing to police around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 after taking out his kayak with his dog.

According to Southampton Police, family and friends became concerned after Jackman's dog returned home, but he did not.

Southampton Town Police Patrol Units, Community Response Units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, Suffolk County Aviation Unit, and Southampton Fire Department responded to the area to search for Jackman, police said.

The Southampton Fire Department located Jackman and rushed him to Southampton Hospital where he died, police said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.