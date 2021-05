A 55-year-old Long Island woman who went missing has been found.

Francine Goodman had last been seen on Ann Drive North in Freeport on Friday, May 21 at 1 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported at 9:25 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday morning, May 22, police announced she has been located.

