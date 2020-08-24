Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Long Island Man Sentenced For Murdering 30-Year-Old In Broad Daylight
Police & Fire

Missing Long Island Man Found

Joe Lombardi
Bernard Rudin
Bernard Rudin Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Update:

An 85-year-old Long Island man who went missing has been located.

Bernard Rudin, of Oceanside, had last been seen walking towards the Rockville Centre Train Station on Monday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 a.m., Nassau County Police said.

On Monday afternoon, police announced he's been located.

Original report:

An 85-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. 

Bernard Rudin, of Oceanside, who suffers from a cognitive disorder, was last seen walking towards the Rockville Centre Train Station on Monday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 a.m., Nassau County Police said.

He is described as being 5-foot-10, 240 pounds with gray balding hair and brown eyes, according to police. 

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and black shoes. He also wears eye glasses. 

Detectives request anyone with information contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

