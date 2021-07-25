Missing Long Island 28-Year-Old Found

Update:

A Long Island man who was reported missing has been found.

Connor Briodsky-Skidmore, age 28, of East Meadow, had last been seen at 2:45 a.m. on Friday, July 23 in the Seaford area, Nassau County Police said.

Investigators are now reporting that he has been located.

Original Report:

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man.

Connor Briodsky-Skidmore, age 28, of East Meadow, was last seen by friends at a bar in the Seaford area at 2:45 a.m. on Friday, July 23, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

His disappearance was reported to police on Sunday, July 25, at about 2 a.m., police said.

NCPD said Briodsky-Skidmore has a cognitive disorder that might require medication.

Briodsky-Skidmore is described as 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds.

Police said he left the Seaford area in his red 2001 Volkswagen Beetle with New York registration KDJ4655.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

