Missing Long Island 18-Year-Old Found

Update:

A Long Island teenager who went missing has been found.

Megan Reusch, age 18, had last been seen at her Elmont home, operating a 1995 Green Subaru Legacy Monday, July 19, at 2 a.m., Nassau County Police said.

Missing Persons Squad detectives are now reporting that she has been located.

Original report:

A Long Island teenager has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Megan Reusch, age 18, was last seen at her Elmont home, operating a 1995 Green Subaru Legacy on Monday, July 19, at 2 a.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to the police on Monday afternoon.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has no known clothing description and an unknown destination.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Anyone with knowledge of Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.