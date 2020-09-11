Missing 15-Year-Old Suffolk County Girl Found

Update:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Suffolk County resident Caterina Sebastian Matias was last seen in Riverside on Monday, July 20. She was not reported missing until she failed to attend Riverhead High School on Wednesday, Sept. 10, the Southampton Town Police Department said.

"Caterina Sebastian Matias has been located, unharmed," police announced Friday afternoon, Sept. 11.

Original report:

She is described as being 4-foot-10, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

