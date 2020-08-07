Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 2020 Hurricane Season Could Be One Of Most Active Ever, Forecasters Say In New Outlook
Police & Fire

Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Shannen Thornton
Shannen Thornton Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Update:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Shannen Thornton had last been seen just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the Nassau County hamlet of Albertson, according to police.

She was located on Thursday, Aug. 6, Nassau County Police announced.

Original report:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Shannen Thornton went missing just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the Nassau County hamlet of Albertson. Her disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police on Wednesday at 10:20 p.m.

She is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt, light-colored hooded sweatshirt, shorts and white sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.