Breaking News: COVID-19: New Data On Deaths By Age Group, County Released By New York State
Police & Fire

Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Joe Lombardi
Laurin Medina
Laurin Medina Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Update:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found, police say.

On Monday morning, April 6, police announced she has been located.

Original report:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Laurin Medina, was last seen leaving her Hempstead home at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-feet tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing black leggings, a black sweater and Nike sneakers. Her probable destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

