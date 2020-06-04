Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found, police say.

Laurin Medina, was last seen leaving her Hempstead home at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, Nassau County Police said.

On Monday morning, April 6, police announced she has been located.

Original report:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Laurin Medina, was last seen leaving her Hempstead home at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-feet tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing black leggings, a black sweater and Nike sneakers. Her probable destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.