Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 14-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been located.

Estefanny Gonzalez Oviedo had last been seen leaving her residence in Hempstead on Peninsula Boulevard residence at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, March 13.

On Tuesday, March 16, police announced she's been found.

Original report:

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

She is described as being 5-feet tall, 90 pounds, with medium-length wavy hair, navy blue pants, and carrying a small backpack. Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 1–800-244 -TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

