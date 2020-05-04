Missing 13-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 13-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Anna Zelaya was last seen at her residence in Hempstead on Jackson Street overnight on Friday, April 3, Nassau County Police said.

On Sunday morning, April 5, police announced she has been located.

Original report:

A 13-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Anna Zelaya was last seen at her residence in Hempstead on Jackson Street overnight on Friday, April 3, Nassau County Police said.

She is 5-foot-4 and approximately 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen leaving her home on foot traveling in an unknown direction.

No clothing description or possible destination is known at this time.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.