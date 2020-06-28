Missing 12-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 12-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Isabella Ortega had last been seen at her residence in Port Washington on Saturday, June 27 at 1 a.m. Her disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police on Sunday afternoon, June 28.

On Sunday night, police announced she was located.

Original report:

She is 5-foot-3, 160 pounds with long black hair, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black sandals and gold backpack. She is in need of medication, police said.

Detectives request that if anyone has information on her whereabouts contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

