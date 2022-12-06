Contact Us
Medford Man Nabbed For Stealing Catalytic Converter Outside Of Shirley Home, Police Say

Decatur Avenue near Belmont Drive in Shirley
Decatur Avenue near Belmont Drive in Shirley Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 45-year-old man was charged after police said he stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked outside of a Long Island home.

The incident happened in Shirley at about 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a man stealing a catalytic converter from a neighbor's 1998 Ford truck on Decatur Avenue near Belmont Drive, police said.

The man left the scene before police arrived, but a 2008 minivan matching his vehicle description was found a short time later on Moriches Middle Island Road, authorities said.

SCPD said the driver, identified as Jason Labbe, of Medford, was arrested without incident and charged with:

  • Third-degree grand larceny 
  • Third-degree criminal mischief 
  • Possession of burglar’s tools
  • Two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

His arraignment was set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, SCPD said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 631-852-8752.

