Medford Man Nabbed For Stealing Catalytic Converter Outside Of Shirley Home, Police Say

A 45-year-old man was charged after police said he stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked outside of a Long Island home.

The incident happened in Shirley at about 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a man stealing a catalytic converter from a neighbor's 1998 Ford truck on Decatur Avenue near Belmont Drive, police said.

The man left the scene before police arrived, but a 2008 minivan matching his vehicle description was found a short time later on Moriches Middle Island Road, authorities said.

SCPD said the driver, identified as Jason Labbe, of Medford, was arrested without incident and charged with:

Third-degree grand larceny

Third-degree criminal mischief

Possession of burglar’s tools

Two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

His arraignment was set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, SCPD said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 631-852-8752.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.