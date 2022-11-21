Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Alert Issued For Hit-Run Driver Who Struck 17-Year-Old On Long Island, Police Say
Police & Fire

Medford Man Accused Of Driving Intoxicated In Patchogue With 14-Year-Old Passenger In Car

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated on Long Island with his 14-year-old son in the vehicle.
A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated on Long Island with his 14-year-old son in the vehicle. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

A 51-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he drove while intoxicated on Long Island with his 14-year-old son in the vehicle.

Deputies pulled a car over for failure to maintain a lane on Route 112 in Patchogue at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office reported.

The driver, identified as Ivan Vallejo, of Medford, was found to be intoxicated, and his son was found sitting in the front passenger seat, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Vallejo was arrested for aggravated DWI (Leandra's Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office Civil Bureau, where he submitted to a chemical blood test, authorities said. The results of the test are pending, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Office said it will conduct increased DWI patrols and traffic stops during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.