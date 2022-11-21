Medford Man Accused Of Driving Intoxicated In Patchogue With 14-Year-Old Passenger In Car

A 51-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he drove while intoxicated on Long Island with his 14-year-old son in the vehicle.

Deputies pulled a car over for failure to maintain a lane on Route 112 in Patchogue at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office reported.

The driver, identified as Ivan Vallejo, of Medford, was found to be intoxicated, and his son was found sitting in the front passenger seat, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Vallejo was arrested for aggravated DWI (Leandra's Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office Civil Bureau, where he submitted to a chemical blood test, authorities said. The results of the test are pending, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Office said it will conduct increased DWI patrols and traffic stops during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

