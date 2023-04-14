Mastic Serial Robber Sentenced To 10 Years: District Attorney

A Long Island man who pleaded guilty to a string of armed robberies has been sentenced to a decade behind bars.

Jvon Creighton, 27, of Mastic, was sentenced Thursday, April 13, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

Creighton originally pleaded guilty in September 2022 for his role in multiple armed robberies that occurred throughout Suffolk County in 2021.

Earlier Report: Duo Nabbed For String Of Armed Robberies At Long Island Stores

Investigations and Creighton’s guilty plea show that from October to December 2021, Creighton and his partner, 34-year-old Coram resident Marcus Brown, participated in six armed robberies.

Creighton and Brown held the victims at gunpoint while demanding cash, the District Attorney’s statement read.

“These were vicious robberies,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond A. Tierney, claiming that Creighton was released on parole supervision at the time of the crimes.

“One victim needed 25 sutures to close facial wounds following a pistol whipping.”

The pistol whipping occurred at the duo’s last robbery, where Brown hit a 7-Eleven clerk in the head twice with his gun, causing bleeding and facial wounds.

In all, the DA reported that Creighton and Brown made out with nearly $10,000 over the series of robberies.

Creighton pleaded guilty to the following charges:

First-degree robbery (four counts)

Second-degree robbery (four counts)

Second-degree assault

Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison in October 2022.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.