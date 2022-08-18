Mastic Man Found Unconscious In Minivan With Screaming Baby Charged With DWI, Police Say

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Bellport Avenue at Beaver Dam Road in Bellport
Bellport Avenue at Beaver Dam Road in Bellport Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he was found unconscious in a minivan with a screaming baby on Long Island.

The incident happened in Bellport at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver's seat of a 2008 Toyota Sienna parked in the middle of Bellport Avenue near Beaver Dam Road, SCPD said. 

The caller said there was a screaming baby in the Toyota, police said. 

Police said EMS found 25-year-old Harry Penny, of Mastic, unconscious in the driver's seat with his 1-year-old son in the backseat.

Officers determined that Penny had been driving the Toyota while under the influence of drugs, police said.

Penny was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, authorities said.

The baby was released to a family member, said police.

Police said Penny was arrested and charged with:

  • Aggravated DWI with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law)
  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

He was set to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities reported.

