Mastic Man Found Unconscious In Minivan With Screaming Baby Charged With DWI, Police Say

A man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he was found unconscious in a minivan with a screaming baby on Long Island.

The incident happened in Bellport at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver's seat of a 2008 Toyota Sienna parked in the middle of Bellport Avenue near Beaver Dam Road, SCPD said.

The caller said there was a screaming baby in the Toyota, police said.

Police said EMS found 25-year-old Harry Penny, of Mastic, unconscious in the driver's seat with his 1-year-old son in the backseat.

Officers determined that Penny had been driving the Toyota while under the influence of drugs, police said.

Penny was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, authorities said.

The baby was released to a family member, said police.

Police said Penny was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated DWI with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law)

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Endangering the welfare of a child

He was set to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities reported.

