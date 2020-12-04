Massive Seven-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Long Island Commercial Building

Firefighters from multiple departments are battling a seven-alarm fire on Long Island at a commercial building complex.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at 109 Urban Ave., in Westbury.

Nassau County Police said that in addition to Urban Avenue, New Castle Road is closed to allow for emergency and fire vehicles.

Some are reporting a partial building collapse, although police could not confirm a collapse.

Cryostar Industries is the main business located at the address of the fire. The business provides quality laboratory equipment calibration services along with service on various machines and appliances.

Daily Voice was unable to contact fire officials who are all on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.