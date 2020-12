Firefighters battled a massive fire that ripped through two Long Island homes overnight.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21 at 519 Fulton Avenue in Hempstead.

Both houses were reportedly vacant homes and no injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

