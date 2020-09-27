Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Shot During Altercation At Long Island Bar

Joe Lombardi
D’Ambiance Bar and Lounge in 1177 Grand Ave. in Baldwin.
D’Ambiance Bar and Lounge in 1177 Grand Ave. in Baldwin. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and woman were shot following an altercation at a Long Island bar that spilled outside into the parking lot, police said.

It happened on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 a.m. in Baldwin.

Nassau County First Precinct officers responded to a call for shots fired at D’Ambiance Bar and Lounge located at 1177 Grand Ave. 

Upon arrival, it was determined that there was an altercation that began inside the bar and carried out into the parking lot, police said. 

Once outside an unknown male suspect fired a weapon, striking a man and woman, both 31 years old, according to police. 

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. 

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

