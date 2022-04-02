Man, Woman Nabbed With Crack, Stolen Credits Cards During Riverhead Stop

A man and woman are facing a host of charges on Long Island after being busted during a routine traffic stop, police announced.

In Riverhead, local police conducted a traffic stop of a driver on Peconic Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 1, when he committed a vehicle and traffic violation in the area.

During the subsequent stop, it was determined that the driver, Bay Shore resident Adam Hunstein, age 33, did not have a valid driver’s license after it was revoked by the Department of Motor Vehicles for undisclosed reasons.

Police said that Hunstein was found to be in possession of “crack” cocaine during the stop, and he and his passenger, Colleen Brown, age 32, of Flanders in Suffolk County, were taken into custody.

Further investigation found that the two were in possession of stolen debit and credit cards, and they were placed under arrest and transported back to the Riverhead Police Department for processing.

Hunstein was charged with:

Five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Brown was charged with:

Five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

No return court date has been announced.

