Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suffolk Company Awarded $30.7M Contract To Restore Montauk Lighthouse
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Nabbed For Violent Robbery At Long Island 7-Eleven

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
7-Eleven on Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park.
7-Eleven on Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and woman were apprehended after a violent robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven.

Police responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife at the store located at 287 Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Upon arrival, Floral Park Police officers were informed that an unknown man entered the store and went behind the counter. 

The suspect displayed a knife and a struggled ensued with a 44-year-old male employee, Nassau County Police detectives said. 

The employee subdued the subject after suffering injuries at which time a female suspect was placing merchandise under her clothing before exiting without making a payment and remained in the vicinity of the building, police said. 

James Kovatch, age 34, of Great Neck, and Amanda Mathews, age 40, of Brooklyn, were arrested.

They were both charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery. Kovatch was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

They were arraigned on Sunday, Jan. 17.

The employee suffered lacerations to his left shoulder, hip, and a puncture to his right shoulder, said polce. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.