Man, Woman Nabbed For Violent Robbery At Long Island 7-Eleven

A man and woman were apprehended after a violent robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven.

Police responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife at the store located at 287 Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Upon arrival, Floral Park Police officers were informed that an unknown man entered the store and went behind the counter.

The suspect displayed a knife and a struggled ensued with a 44-year-old male employee, Nassau County Police detectives said.

The employee subdued the subject after suffering injuries at which time a female suspect was placing merchandise under her clothing before exiting without making a payment and remained in the vicinity of the building, police said.

James Kovatch, age 34, of Great Neck, and Amanda Mathews, age 40, of Brooklyn, were arrested.

They were both charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery. Kovatch was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They were arraigned on Sunday, Jan. 17.

The employee suffered lacerations to his left shoulder, hip, and a puncture to his right shoulder, said polce. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

