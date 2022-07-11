Man, Woman Killed In Fiery Crash On Southern State Parkway In Islip

A man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island overnight.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday, July 11 on the eastbound Southern State Parkway near Exit 40 in the town of Islip.

State Police say when troopers arrived, a Land Rover was observed against a tree on the southside shoulder fully engulfed in flames.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver, Travis T. Williams, age 45, and his passenger, Shenella Braithwaite, age 35, both of Central Islip, were traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, went off the road, and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire, state police said.

Braithwaite was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where she later died, police said.

Williams died at the scene, said police.

State Police were assisted by the North Babylon Fire Department and North Babylon EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.

