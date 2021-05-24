Man, Woman Face Charges After Incident Involving BB Gun At Long Island Stop & Shop

A man and woman were arrested for allegedly threatening a customer at a Long Island Stop & Shop with what turned out to be a BB gun during an argument.

The incident took place around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, May 23, at the store at 50 Cherry Valley Ave., in West Hempstead, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the victim was shopping when he had a verbal disagreement with another man he didn't know who then exited the store and retrieved what appeared to be a black handgun from his parked car.

The man, identified as Usaiyah Smith, age 20, of Hempstead, approached the victim and displayed the gun as the argument continued, police said.

The victim left the scene and Smith then handed the gun to a woman, Mondjeska Tonozzi, age 18, of Elmont, who placed it in her pocketbook, according to police.

Police were notified and responded.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Smith and Tonozzi were arrested, police said.

It was determined the gun was a BB gun, said police.

Smith was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Tonozzi was charged with tampering with physical evidence and issued an appearance ticket.

Smith will be arraigned in Mineola on Monday, May 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.