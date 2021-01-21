Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man, Woman Busted With Loaded Defaced Handgun During Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Tyrelle Gordon
Tyrelle Gordon Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man and woman were arrested for a multitude of charges including possession of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Tyrelle Gordon, age 25, of Rockaway, and Victoria Cobb, age 22, of Long Beach, were arrested around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, in Oceanside, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the Bureau of Special Operations officers conducted a traffic stop of a black 2010 Audi A4 on Long Beach Road and West Waukena Avenue.

After interviewing Cobb, who was driving the vehicle, and Gordon, who was the passenger, officers found that he was allegedly in possession of a loaded handgun with the serial numbers removed, police said.

An investigation also found that Gordon was in possession of marijuana and Cobb was in possession of a suspended license and a stash of stolen credit cards, police added.

Gordon was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a loaded weapon
  • Criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana

Cobb was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle
  • Multiple traffic violations

Both will be arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in Mineola.

