Police & Fire

Man, Woman At Large After Knifepoint Robbery At Long Island Best Buy

Zak Failla
Best Buy on Old Country Road in Westbury
Best Buy on Old Country Road in Westbury Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and woman are on the loose after stealing electronics from a Long Island Best Buy location and brandishing a knife at a security guard, police said.

It is alleged that the pair took a laptop and camera from Best Buy on Old Country Road in Westbury without making an attempt to pay before walking out of the store.

When they were approached by a security officer, the male suspect swung a black knife in his direction before the two suspects fled in a blue and gray GMC Yukon that took off west on Old Country Road.

The stolen electronics had an estimated value of more than $1,700. No injuries were reported during the larceny.

Police said that the male suspect is African American, approximately 6-foot-2 and between 30 and 40 years old. At the time of the armed robbery, he was wearing a black Marvel comic themed T-shirt.

The woman was described as being African American and was wearing a yellow shirt, head wrap, and pink/floral patterned pants.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-00-244-TIPS.

