Man, Woman At Large After Knifepoint Robbery At Long Island Best Buy

A man and woman are on the loose after stealing electronics from a Long Island Best Buy location and brandishing a knife at a security guard, police said.

It is alleged that the pair took a laptop and camera from Best Buy on Old Country Road in Westbury without making an attempt to pay before walking out of the store.

When they were approached by a security officer, the male suspect swung a black knife in his direction before the two suspects fled in a blue and gray GMC Yukon that took off west on Old Country Road.

The stolen electronics had an estimated value of more than $1,700. No injuries were reported during the larceny.

Police said that the male suspect is African American, approximately 6-foot-2 and between 30 and 40 years old. At the time of the armed robbery, he was wearing a black Marvel comic themed T-shirt.

The woman was described as being African American and was wearing a yellow shirt, head wrap, and pink/floral patterned pants.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-00-244-TIPS.

