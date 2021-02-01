Man, Woman Arrested Following Police Pursuit On Long Island

A man and woman were arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and other charges after taking police on a pursuit before crashing the car on Long Island.

The incident took place around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, in Hewlett after officers attempted to pull over a 2014 Hyundai at 1346 Broadway for a traffic violation, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers watched as the vehicle turned into a parking lot without signaling. As officers attempted to conduct a stop the vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Noel Avenue.

Officers located the vehicle a short while later in the driveway of a house on Vian Avenue. As officers approached, the vehicle was put into reverse and backed up causing an officer to jump out of the way, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Broadway. The officers put out a radio transmission with a description of the vehicle and a short time later the Lynbrook Police Department reported the vehicle had struck a telephone pole at Centre Street and Denton Avenue and the occupants fled on the foot.

After a thorough search with the assistance of the Nassau County Police Department K-9 unit, both defendants were located a short distance away and taken into custody without incident. A Nassau County officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a knee injury.

Arrested included Amanda Sanchez, age 26, Whitestone (Queens), and Paul. Stillwagon, age 24, of Hewlett.

Sanchez was charged with:

Assault

Criminal possession of stolen property

Unauthorized use of a vehicle,

Reckless endangerment

Criminal mischief

Unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle

Numerous traffic violations

Stillwagon was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and held for arraignment.

He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.