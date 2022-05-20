Man, Woman Accused Of Trying To Use Credit Card Stolen At Commack Whole Foods

Police on Long Island are looking for a duo accused of stealing a woman’s wallet and then attempting to use her credit cards.

The man and woman nabbed the wallet from a shopping cart at Whole Foods in Commack Monday, March 14, according to Suffolk County Police.

Not long after, they tried using credit cards found in the wallet to make purchases at a Best Buy in East Northport, police said.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing both suspects inside the Best Buy store wearing face masks and baseball hats.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-200-TIPS or on the Crime Stoppers website.

